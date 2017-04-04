On Monday, an explosion tore through a train carriage in a metro tunnel in the Russian city of St Petersburg, killing at least 14 and injuring 49.

Kyrgyzstan security services said Tuesday the attack was staged by a "suicide bomber" named Akbarjon Djalilov, a naturalised Russian citizen born in southern Kyrgyzstan in 1995.

This was the first major attack in Russia since 2013. Here is a list of similar incidents.

December 29, 2013

A suicide bomber hit the main train station in Volgograd, the southwestern city formerly known as Stalingrad. The blast heightened security fears six weeks before Russia hosted the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi. Sixteen people were killed and at least 50 were inured.

The next day, another suicide bomber targeted a packed trolleybus in the same city killing 14.

President Vladimir Putin put the army on high alert, and the Olympics took place without major incident. The Caucasus Emirate group, a Chechen militant group claimed responsibility.

October 21, 2013

A suicide bomber attacked a bus packed with students in Volgograd, killing six. The bomber was from the volatile North Caucasus region of Dagestan.

January 24, 2011