WORLD
3 MIN READ
A timeline of deadly attacks in Russia
The deadly blast that struck a busy metro station in Saint Petersburg earlier this week, is not the first of its kind in the world's largest nation.
A timeline of deadly attacks in Russia
The blast at a metro station in St. Petersburg killed at least 14 and injured 49. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 4, 2017

On Monday, an explosion tore through a train carriage in a metro tunnel in the Russian city of St Petersburg, killing at least 14 and injuring 49.

Kyrgyzstan security services said Tuesday the attack was staged by a "suicide bomber" named Akbarjon Djalilov, a naturalised Russian citizen born in southern Kyrgyzstan in 1995.

This was the first major attack in Russia since 2013. Here is a list of similar incidents.

December 29, 2013

A suicide bomber hit the main train station in Volgograd, the southwestern city formerly known as Stalingrad. The blast heightened security fears six weeks before Russia hosted the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi. Sixteen people were killed and at least 50 were inured.

The next day, another suicide bomber targeted a packed trolleybus in the same city killing 14.

President Vladimir Putin put the army on high alert, and the Olympics took place without major incident. The Caucasus Emirate group, a Chechen militant group claimed responsibility.

October 21, 2013

A suicide bomber attacked a bus packed with students in Volgograd, killing six. The bomber was from the volatile North Caucasus region of Dagestan.

January 24, 2011

Recommended

In January, a bomb ripped through the arrivals hall at the Moscow's Domodedovo International Airport, killing 37 and injuring more than 100. The suicide bomb was linked to the Caucasus Emirates.

March 29, 2010

Twin bombs struck two metro stations in central Moscow within 40 minutes of each other during morning rush hour. The blasts killed 40 people and injured 60. The Caucasus Emirate group claimed responsibility.

November 27, 2009

A bomb in a high speed passenger train running from Moscow to Saint Petersburg killed 28 people and derailed the train. Chechen militants claimed responsibility. A special forces operation eventually killed Sheikh Said Buryatsky who was alleged to be behind the bombing along with his associates.

September 1, 2004

More than 300 people were killed when over a dozen militants entered a school in Beslan in North Ossetia. The siege, in which 1,200 people were taken hostage, lasted more than a day. It ended when the Russian army stormed the school. The militants were reported to be connected to a Chechen warlord, Shamil Basayev who was killed two years later.

February 6, 2004

A bomb blast at a packed subway in the Moscow capital during the morning rush hour killed 41 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq