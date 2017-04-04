WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lebanon seeks EU help to deal with refugee crisis
The population of some Lebanese towns has swelled with the arrival of Syrian refugees, threatening to collapse the country's already strained infrastructure.
Lebanon seeks EU help to deal with refugee crisis
Syrian refugees fill containers and bottles with water at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias town, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon March 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 4, 2017

Lebanon has had to deal with the Syrian refugee crisis for the past six years. But it's struggling to manage it alone and will now ask for Brussels to lend a helping hand.

The number of Syrians looking for shelter in the town of Bar Elias has more than doubled the population to 100,000. Now the town has to deal with 40 extra tons of trash every day, in a country that already has a waste crisis.

"The presence of Syrian refugees complicated things. The landfill out there receives 60 to 70 tons (of garbage) daily that go untreated," the town's mayor, Mawas Araji, said.

Recommended

TRT World'sClinton Nagoor has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq