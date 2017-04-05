The United States warned on Wednesday that it could take unilateral action if the UN fails to respond to a suspected chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province that killed dozens.

The warning came from the US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council called by France and Britain.

"When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action," she said at the meeting without giving any signal what sort of action could be taken.

Haley lashed out at Russia for failing to rein in its ally Syria, standing in the council chamber to hold up photographs of victims - one showing a young child lying lifeless, a mask covering his face.

"How many more children have to die before Russia cares?" Haley asked.

"If Russia has the influence in Syria that it claims to have, we need to see them use it," she said.

"We need to see them put an end to these horrific acts," she added.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

Draft resolution