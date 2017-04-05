North Korea has test-fired a ballistic missile into the sea from its port city of Sinpo on the country's east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a short statement.

The launch comes just a day before the start of a summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping, where the two leaders are set to discuss Pyongyang's nuclear arms programme.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has more.

Regional reaction

"The launch took place possibly in consideration of the US-China summit, while at the same time it was to check its missile capability," a South Korean official told the media.

Any launch of objects using ballistic missile technology is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The North has defied the ban, saying it infringes on its sovereign rights to self-defence and the pursuit of space exploration.

The launch drew swift condemnation from Japan, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying Japan would cooperate closely with the United States and South Korea to protect people's lives and well-being.