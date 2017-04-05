South Africa's largest trade union and ruling African National Congress (ANC) party ally Cosatu, will meet President Jacob Zuma "as soon as possible" at his request.

Sizwe Pamla, the union's spokesman, said the meeting will discuss the cabinet reshuffle that has cost the country one investment-grade rating and deepened a rift within the ANC.

Cosatu called on Zuma to quit on Tuesday, in the wake of the cabinet reshuffle last Thursday where he fired 15 ministers and deputy ministers including finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

The ANC leadership on Wednesday said it was backing Zuma, Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said.

Mantashe said the ANC had accepted the "irretrievable breakdown of the relationship" between Zuma and the former finance minister as the reason Gordhan was sacked.

Gordhan's departure and those of his cabinet colleagues outraged Zuma's opponents and even some of his allies, undermining his authority as president and threatening to split the ruling ANC, which has governed South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994.

The rand, which fell as much as 1.9 percent at the start of trading on Tuesday, turned 1 percent firmer through the day as calls for Zuma to quit came in from unions, religious leaders, civil society and the opposition, although one analyst said he retained strong support within the party.

The ANC said late on Tuesday that it will address media on decisions made after two days of meetings.

Cosatu criticised Zuma's move saying it no longer believed in his ability to lead, and that it wanted to restructure its alliance with the party.

Zuma himself, in his first public comments since he fired Gordhan, said that fiscal policies would be unchanged and that people should remain calm.

Rating agency S&P; Global Ratings cited Gordhan's dismissal as one reason for its downgrade of South Africa to "junk" in an unscheduled review on Monday.