Hospitals and medical facilities in Syria's Idlib province are so overstretched that they are unable to cope after Tuesday's suspected sarin gas attack that left dozens dead and hundreds injured, a top provincial health official told TRT World on Wednesday,

The use of chemical weapons is a war crime under the Geneva Conventions and the United Nations said it would investigate the early morning attack that has drawn international condemnation.

"If there is any new attack in Idlib province, it will be catastrophic. There is no capacity for us to receive any new patients at all," the head of the Idlib Province Health Directorate, Dr Monzer Khalil, said on Wednesday.

A statement from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Tuesday said UN investigators are "in process of gathering and analysing information from all available sources."

Khalil said his organisation had not been contacted but his staff have already been collecting samples that could be given to UN chemical weapons inspectors.

Air strikes in Khan Shaykhun, Salqeen and Jisr Al Shughour came within hours of each other early on Tuesday, sending medics scrambling to treat victims.