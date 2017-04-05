WORLD
2 MIN READ
Car bomb targets Somali cafe killing seven
The attack took place near the Somali Ministry of Internal Security in the capital city Mogadishu. No group has so far claimed responsibility.
Car bomb targets Somali cafe killing seven
The destroyed cafe that was hit by a car bomb attack, in Mogadishu, Somalia, April 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 5, 2017

A car bomb rammed into a cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu near compounds housing government ministries on Wednesday, killing seven people.

Witnesses said the blast destroyed the cafe and damaged another, as well as three cars.

The incident occurred after the new Security Minister Mahamed Abuukar Islow took office and promised he would come up with a plan to tighten security.

Recommended

"We have confirmed seven civilians were killed in the blast by Al Shabab," Abdifatah Omar Halane, spokesman for Mogadishu's mayor, told reporters at the scene.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but bombings are commonly carried out by Somalia's Al Shabab militant group who have threatened a "vicious war" against the country's new government.

Al Shabab, an Al Qaeda-aligned militant group, was forced out of the capital by African Union troops in 2011, but still controls parts of the countryside and carries out attacks against government, military and civilian targets seemingly at will in Mogadishu and regional towns.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists