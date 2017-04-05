Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's chief strategist and a former far-right website boss, has been removed from his role on the National Security Council, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.

Bannon, the first White House political staffer to hold a seat on the committee, was no longer listed on the new memorandum which reorganised the National Security Council and updated the list of officials who sit on its Principals Committee on Wednesday.

Bannon's removal from the NSC, which includes senior members of Trump's foreign policy team, was seen as a boost to national security adviser HR McMaster, who officials said has struggled to work together with Bannon.