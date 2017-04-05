The number of fatalities from the bomb attack on a metro in the Russian city of St Petersburg has risen to 14. Another 49 people are still in hospital.

The authorities have identified a 22-year-old Russian citizen born in Kyrgyzstan as the main suspect.

One survivor, Alexandra Zablitskaya, recalls the attack that left her and her grandmother hospitalised.

"I heard the explosion and then the lights fell apart and it went dark. There were all these unpleasant smells and I was shouting. I could feel on my cheek something burning and I managed to hide behind my grandmother," she said.