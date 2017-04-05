US President Donald Trump on Wednesday condemned the suspected chemical attack in Syria, describing it as an "affront to humanity."

At a news conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II in the White House, Trump said the Syrian regime had "crossed many lines" with its latest attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib province.

He said he had changed his view of the Russian-backed Syrian regime leader.

"When you kill innocent children, innocent babies, little babies ... that crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line, many, many lines," Trump warned.

I will tell you, it's already happened, that my attitude towards Syria and Assad has changed very much... You're now talking about a whole different level.

Trump did not go into detail about his new policy towards Syria, just told reporters, "You'll see."

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports from Washington.

