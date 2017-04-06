The chairman of the House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, said on Thursday that he was temporarily stepping down as head of the panel's investigation into Russia.

He said accusations filed against him with the Office Of Congressional Ethics that he has close relations with the Trump administration were "entirely false."

In a statement announcing his decision, Nunes said he wanted to speak with the ethics office as soon as possible "to expedite the dismissal of these false claims."

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports the latest from Washington DC.

Sharply criticised by Democrats

Nunes, who was on Donald Trump's presidential transition team following the 2016 election, has been sharply criticised by Democrats for his handling of the Russia probe.