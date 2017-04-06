WORLD
2 MIN READ
General strike against recession paralyzes Argentina
Police and protesters clashed in the streets as the country hosts a World Economic Forum meeting in the capital Buenos Aires.
General strike against recession paralyzes Argentina
Protestors are sprayed with water by Argentine police in Buenos Aires, Argentina. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 6, 2017

Police used water cannon and tear gas to control protesters in Argentina during marches over the country's spiralling recession as labour unions challenged President Mauricio Macri in the first general strike since he took office 16 months ago.

The protests came as the country hosted a World Economic Forum meeting in the country's capital Buenos Aires with the attendance of hundreds of potential investors and foreign officials.

Teachers, factory workers, airport employees and the government customs agents who run Argentina's all-important grains export sector went on strike at midnight for 24 hours.

"The situation is dramatic," Julio Piumato, a spokesman for labor umbrella group CGT, said, adding that "wealth is being concentrated in the hands of a few at the same rate that poverty is growing."

"Urgent measures are needed to create employment. One out of every three Argentines is poor."

Recommended

TRT World spoke to Monica Yanakiew in Buenos Aires for the latest.

Macri eliminated currency and trade controls and cut government spending, including gas subsidies, a move that steeply pushed up home-heating bills.

In October, Argentina will hold a congressional election that will gauge Macri's strength going into his 2019 re-election bid.

The market is concerned about a political comeback by previous President Cristina Fernandez, who boosted the government's role in the economy during her eight years in power.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists