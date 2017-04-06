TÜRKİYE
Turkey urges UN to act against Syrian regime
In a letter sent to the United Nations, Ankara says the use of chemical weapons cannot be allowed to continue with impunity any further.
A victim of the suspected chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 6, 2017

Turkey sent a letter to the United Nation, urging accountability for the Syrian regime over a chemical attack that killed more than 100 civilians, including children in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province.

Turkey's Permanent Mission to the UN confirmed that the letter was sent on Wednesday to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and to the US Ambassador Nikki Haley, who heads the UN Security Council.

"The use of chemical weapons cannot be allowed to continue with impunity any further, and the regime who has the blood of the Syrian people in its hands must be held accountable," Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu, Ankara's permanent representative to the UN, said in the letter.

After the attack, Washington put the blame on the Syrian regime, amid an ongoing fact-finding mission by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

TRT World spoke to Kharahman Haliscelik for more on this.

Military response

"There's no doubt in our mind that the Syrian regime under the leadership of Bashar al Assad is responsible for this horrific attack," US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday.

A US official said on Thursday the Pentagon and White House were in detailed discussions on military options in response to the attack.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Ankara is ready to be part of the US military action in Syria.

"If a (US) action will really be put forward, we are ready to do our part," Erdogan said during an interview with Turkish private broadcaster.

Turkey's military action in Syria has so far focused on sweeping Daesh militants from its southern border and checking the advance of YPG, a Syrian opposition group considered by Turkey to be affiliated with the PKK, a designated terror outfit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
