US Senate Republicans on Thursday crushed a Democratic blockade of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee in a fierce partisan brawl.

The Senate approved a rule change dubbed the "nuclear option" to allow for conservative judge Neil Gorsuch's confirmation by Friday.

With ideological control of the nation's highest court at stake, the Republican-led Senate voted 52-48 along party lines to change its long-standing rules in order to prohibit a procedural tactic called a filibuster against Supreme Court nominees.

That came after Republicans failed by a 55-45 tally to muster the 60-vote super-majority needed to end the Democratic blockade.

The Senate's action paved the way to confirm Gorsuch by simple majority, with a vote expected at roughly 2399 GMT on Friday.

Republicans control the Senate 52-48. The rule change was called the "nuclear option" because it was considered an extreme break with Senate tradition.

Trump had encouraged Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "go nuclear."