Syrian regime Foreign Minister Walid al Moualem on Thursday blamed the suspected chemical gas attack in Idlib on Daesh and the opposition.

Speaking to media, Moualem said, "Al Nusra Front and Daesh and other organisations continue to store chemical weapons in urban and residential areas."

Scores of people died and many were injured after a regime air strike allegedly dropped chemical bombs onto the town of Khan Shaykhun on Tuesday.

Moualem said, ''If it were an air strike using chemical weapons, it would have spread across an area larger than one kilometre in diameter. We did not and will not use chemical weapons, not just against our own people, but even against the terrorists."

But rebels have denied that there were any military positions in the area targeted in Tuesday's air strike.

Initial results of tests on victims point to possible exposure to sarin gas, Turkey's health ministry said on Thursday.

Doctors from the World Health Organisation (WHO) said victims showed symptoms consistent with reactions to a nerve agent.