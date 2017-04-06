WORLD
Little improvement in Myanmar a year after Suu Kyi's election
Aung San Suu Kyi has mostly kept silent amid claims that violence against the Rohingya could amount to ethnic cleansing.
​The role of State Counsellor was created just for Aung San Suu Kyi because she is barred from holding the presidency. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 6, 2017

Thursday marks the first anniversary of Aung San Suu Kyi taking the office of State Counsellor in Myanmar.

In a country where the military had been the undisputed authority, the election results meant that Myanmar would be getting its first civilian government in more than 50 years.

But a tear after the National League for Democracy came into power, there's been little change and violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority group has increased.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
