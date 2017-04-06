April 6, 2017
Thursday marks the first anniversary of Aung San Suu Kyi taking the office of State Counsellor in Myanmar.
In a country where the military had been the undisputed authority, the election results meant that Myanmar would be getting its first civilian government in more than 50 years.
But a tear after the National League for Democracy came into power, there's been little change and violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority group has increased.
TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports.
SOURCE:TRT World