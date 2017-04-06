WORLD
N Korea, trade on the agenda when Chinese & US presidents meet
Investors are nervous ahead of a potentially tense meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the first between the world's two most powerful leaders.
A combination of file photos showing Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) at London's Heathrow Airport, October 19, 2015 and U.S. President Donald Trump posing for a photo in New York City, US, May 17, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 6, 2017

The United States President Donald Trump has said that if China doesn't reign in North Korea, the US will act alone, a message he's likely to deliver in person to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

It will be the first meeting between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies.

Trade between the two countries accounts for 40 percent of the global economy.

With that in mind, Washington and Beijing have a shared interest in resolving the key issues between both nations such as North Korea and trade.

TRT World'sAzadeh Ansari reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq