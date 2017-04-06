April 6, 2017
Big name auto manufacturers are investing in hydrogen-powered vehicles that are more environmentally friendly.
Toyota and Hyundai are among the companies that believe today's battery-powered electric cars will soon be overtaken by hydrogen-powered alternatives.
"The good thing about fuel-cell cars is that it means you have longer range. We can fill up in three minutes and you can go 350 miles," said Sylvie Childs, a senior product manager at Hyundai.
TRT World's Tadhg Enright took one for a test drive.
SOURCE:TRT World