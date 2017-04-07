For the first time in the course of the six-year conflict, the United States launched strikes on a military air field in Syria in retaliation to a sarin gas attack that killed at least 100 civilians in Idlib province.

The unilateral move, which came at the direct order of President Donald Trump without approval of the US Congress or the United Nations Security Council, raises questions about the legality of the attack. Trump had flip flopped from his long-held position, saying the horrific images changed his views on Bashar al Assad, the regime leader who has presided over a war that has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Syrians.

Some Syrians have welcomed the strikes as potentially putting a stop to the Syrian regime's continual targeting of civilians. But can military strikes lead to peace?

The Responsibility to Protect – R2P – is a framework of international law endorsed by the United Nations in 2005, to commit to preventing genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

TRT World spoke with Simon Adams, Executive Director of the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, about the implications of the attack, and what may happen next.

What is R2P?

Simon Adams: The "responsibility to protect" is an outcome of two of the biggest failures in the UN's history – the genocide in Rwanda in 1994, and the genocide in Srebrenica in 1995. It was supposed be a mobilising principle to make sure the international community actually lives up the promise of "never again" that was after the Holocaust. It acts to protect people wherever or whenever mass atrocities, genocide, crimes against humanity, or war crimes happen in the world.

TRT: How do the US strikes in Syria fit into the framework of international law?

SA: What we do know is that the Syrian regime has operated in a climate of absolute impunity. Every time that the Security Council has failed to act, and hold them accountable because of partisan vetoes, they have felt emboldened to go further. To use fighter jets against their own people. To use helicopters and barrel bombs against their people. To besiege and starve their people. And to use chemical weapons against their people.

So even though these air strike are outside of international law, and it's a deeply regrettable situation, and I'm very scared about what it means for the Syrian conflict, I must imagine that there are people within the Syrian regime who are getting up this morning and wondering if that climate of impunity will still exist for them.