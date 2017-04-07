POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Curing depression in Turkey
The World Health Organization has made depression the theme of this year's World Health Day.
Curing depression in Turkey
Cases of depression have ballooned by almost 20 percent in a decade and is now the leading cause of health problems and disability worldwide. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 7, 2017

More than 3 million people in the world suffer from depression, according to the World Health Organization.

This year's World Health Day aims to bring attention to a sickness the WHO says costs the global economy almost a trillion dollars in lost productivity - and causes a lot of misery.

In Turkey, the Ministry of Health says the use of anti-depressants has increased by about 70 percent in the past five years.

Recommended

And like the rest of the world, the most at risk are young adults and the elderly.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports from Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla