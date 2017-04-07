April 7, 2017
On Thursday night, the United States fired dozens of cruise missiles at an air base in Syria "in retaliation" for a chemical attack on opposition-held Idlib carried out by the Syrian regime. Here is what Syrians had to say:
The reactions were varied:
Some Syrians were positive:
But some had their reservations:
This tweet reads: "The American strike is just like the hunter who pets his dog when it gets the prey a little late. We say again, nobody takes care of a dog to kill it."
This tweet reads: "The countries are so excited and supporting the American strike. It seems like they own the right to condemn or refuse."
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies