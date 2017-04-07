WORLD
2 MIN READ
Here's how Syrians are reacting online to US strikes on an Assad base
Syrians around the world woke up to news of a US strike on a Syrian military airbase. Many welcomed the move — but some are also cautious.
Here's how Syrians are reacting online to US strikes on an Assad base
US President Donald Trump said the attack on Syrian air base was to prevent and deter the spread and use deadly chemical weapons. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 7, 2017

On Thursday night, the United States fired dozens of cruise missiles at an air base in Syria "in retaliation" for a chemical attack on opposition-held Idlib carried out by the Syrian regime. Here is what Syrians had to say:

The reactions were varied: 

Some Syrians were positive:

Recommended

But some had their reservations:  

This tweet reads:  "The American strike is just like the hunter who pets his dog when it gets the prey a little late. We say again, nobody takes care of a dog to kill it."

 This tweet reads: "The countries are so excited and supporting the American strike. It seems like they own the right to condemn or refuse."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq