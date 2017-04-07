The deadly chemical attack in the southern Syrian province of Idlib that killed at least 100 people was likely carried out by Bashar al Assad's regime forces, experts told TRT World.

Claims made by Russia, the key backer of the regime, that blamed opposition rebels for the deaths caused by the nerve agent are not true.

"I don't buy the Russian story that they hit a weapons depot," said Gwyn Winfield, the editorial director at CBRNe World, a periodical focusing on threats posed by chemical explosives.

"It doesn't fit with rest of the narrative we have of the continuous use of things like chlorine and other chemical agents by the Syrian regime over the last 4 to 5 years."

Chemical weapons have been used several times in the six-year Syrian conflict between rebels and Assad's regime.

Suffocating denials

Residents in Idlib's rebel-held town of Khan Shaykhun found themselves gasping for air on Tuesday morning after rockets were fired by regime jets, witnesses say.

What unfolded on the streets was heart-wrenching: the lifeless bodies of children packed on the back of a truck, half-dressed people foaming at the mouth and struggling to breathe, a man holding his two dead infants.

First responders and doctors said the victims showed symptoms consistent with exposure to nerve agents, such as the sarin gas.

An autopsy of the bodies carried out by experts in Turkey, where many of the injured have been moved for treatment, confirmed that sarin was indeed used.

Sarin is a deadly chemical that can kill people within minutes after contact.

Exposure to just a milligramme of the substance causes the body to lose control over muscles, making them rigid and leading to asphyxiation.

Its use in warfare is banned.

Medical staff of the NGO Doctors Without Borders who examined eight victims also said they saw symptoms – constricted pupils and muscle spasms – that are consistent with exposure to a neurotoxin, such as sarin gas.

Shortly after the attack, Russia's military said Syrian regime jets had struck a depot in Khan Shaykhun where rebels stored weapons, suggesting the nerve agent was hidden there.

Factual inconsistencies

Experts began pointing out errors in that claim right from the start.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said the jets carried out the strike between 11:30am and 12:30pm on Tuesday.