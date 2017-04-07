April 7, 2017
More than 60,000 people marched in South African cities on Friday in largely peaceful protests to demand President Jacob Zuma quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
His decision to sack the finance minister Pravin Gordhan has led to rating downgrades and public anger.
Fitch on Friday followed S&P; Global Ratings and downgraded South Africa to "junk", citing Gordhan's dismissal as one reason.
S&P; had issued its downgrade on South Africa in an unscheduled review on Monday.
Despite the criticism, the president's power seems firmly in place.
TRT World'sLynsey Chutel reports from Johannesburg.
