WHO experts work on identifying chemical used in Syria attack
World Health Organisation experts have been carrying out tests on the victims of the Idlib chemical attack to find out exactly what was used.
Victims' families are hoping for answers after Tuesday's attack by the regime on the town of Khan Shaykhun, to the south of Idlib, in Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 7, 2017

Experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO), along with members of the the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, (OPCW) have been trying to ascertain what substance was used in Tuesday's deadly chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province.

They arrived in Turkey several days ago and have been carrying out extensive tests on the bodies of some of the victims.

WHO said initial indications were that the nerve agent Sarin was used.

Family members of the victims are hoping for answers. More than 70 people were killed and hundreds were injured in the attack carried out by regime war planes.

Some of the injured, most of them women and children, were brought to Turkey for treatment.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from Hatay, on the Turkey-Syria border.

