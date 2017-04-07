TÜRKİYE
Syrian regime chemical attack victims undergoing treatment in Turkey
Tuesday's attack on the town of Khan Shaykhun killed at least 100 people and injured more than 500, according to the Syrian opposition's health minister, Firas Jundi.
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 7, 2017

Dozens of the victims from the suspected chemical attack in Syria's Idlib are undergoing treatment in Turkey.

The US government has said it had no doubt that Syrian regime was responsible for the chemical weapons attack that killed scores of civilians in the town of Khan Shaykhun on Tuesday.

Turkey has said initial tests on victims show they suffered from chemical poisoning, likely to be the nerve agent Sarin gas

TRT World correspondent EdizTiyansan has gained exclusive access to the Reyhanli State Hospital in southeast Turkey, and met the victims in person.

SOURCE:TRT World
