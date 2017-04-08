TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Rallies held ahead of Turkey's referendum
The rallies to win the support of voters come a week ahead of the landmark referendum that will decide whether or not to adopt a presidential system of government in Turkey.
Rallies held ahead of Turkey's referendum
As many as one million people are expected to attend the &quot;Yes&quot; camp rally which will be addressed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on April 8, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2017

With only a week to go before voters in Turkey decide whether to change from a parliamentary to a presidential system of government, both the "Yes" and "No" camps are holding mass rallies on Saturday to drum up more support.

The "Yes" campaign being led by the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party is holding its biggest rally so far in Istanbul's Yenikapi Square.

As many as one million people are expected to attend the rally which will be addressed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The upcoming referendum is a vote on a constitutional amendment package that if accepted, paves the way for a fully-fledged presidential system, while abolishing the position of the prime minister.

The proposed changes also include increasing the number of MPs from 550 to 600, and would lower the minimum age required to become an MP from 25 to 18.

Recommended

Supporters of the "Yes" vote believe the proposed reforms will create a more efficient democracy in Turkey.

The "No" camp, spearheaded by Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), is organising its rally in Trabzon, in northeastern Turkey.

TRT World 's Anelise Borges reports from Istanbul's Yenikapi Square.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul