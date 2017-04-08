The UN Security Council appeared divided during an emergency session on Friday where the US warned it is ready to hit Syria again after missile strikes that infuriated Russia and fuelled calls for a push to end the six-year war.

The US on Thursday 59 cruise missiles on a Syrian base from where the Washington asserted aircrafts were launched to drop chemical weapons on civilians in Syria's Idlib province earlier in the week.

The chemical attack killed at least 70 people and injured hundreds others.

During the session, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley defended the US's action and said it is prepared to do more.

"The United States took a very measured step last night," Haley told the council, adding, "we are prepared to do more, but we hope it will not be necessary."

She criticised Russia for supporting Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad.

"Every time Assad has crossed the line of human decency, Russia has stood beside him. Russia is supposed to have removed all the chemical weapons from Syria, but obviously that has not happened," said Haley.

She also said it was time to press on with diplomatic efforts to achieve a political solution to end the war.

British Permanent Representative to the UN Matthew Rycroft held that the US airstrike on the Syrian airfield is justified.

He asserted that the Syrian government has used chemical weapons on civilians several times.

He also slammed Russia for its support to the Assad regime.