WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 20 dead in Myanmar boat accident
Thirty people were rescued while some are still missing after the unlit boat carrying wedding guests collided with a cargo ship on a river in the port city of Pathein.
At least 20 dead in Myanmar boat accident
The wedding guests were crossing to the other side of the river after attending the ceremony in Pathein. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2017

At least 20 people drowned as a wooden boat carrying 60 wedding guests sank after smashing into a cargo ship in southwestern Myanmar on Friday.

Thirty people were rescued and some are still missing after the unlit boat collided with a cargo ship on a river in Pathein, a port city west of the commercial capital Yangon.

The wedding guests were crossing to the other side of the river after attending a ceremony in Pathein.

"Altogether 16 women and four men were killed in the boat accident," regional MP Aung Thu Htwe said.

"We estimate nine people are still missing," he said, adding that some 30 people had been rescued alive the night before.

Recommended

Rescuers were still looking for survivors, witnesses said.

"The authorities at the port are looking into the cause of the crash," said Kyaw Myint, a local government official.

The regional government will help arrange funerals, he said.

Marine accidents are common in Myanmar, where many people rely for transport on crowded and dilapidated boats.

Seventy-three people died in a ferry accident in October last year, and 64 in an accident in March 2015.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq