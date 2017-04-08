WORLD
2 MIN READ
Explosives allegedly found in truck used in Swedish attack
Swedish media are reporting that a 39-year-old Uzbekistan national was arrested. Police say the man is "likely" to have carried out the attack.
Explosives allegedly found in truck used in Swedish attack
Swedish state television reported on Saturday that police had also found a bag of explosives in the truck. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2017

Swedish police say they have arrested the man suspected of deliberately driving a truck into pedestrians in central Stockholm killing four people on Friday.

When asked whether the man arrested drove the truck, police spokesman Lars Bystrom said, "Yes, it is correct, it is likely him."

Bystrom declined to comment on Swedish media reports that the arrested man was a 39-year-old from Uzbekistan.

Flags are being flown at half-mast in the Swedish capital following the terror attack.

Swedish state television reported on Saturday that police had also found a bag of explosives in the truck.

TRT World spoke to journalist David Landes in Stockholm to get the latest information.

Recommended

Meanwhile, Stockholm's Karolinska hospital says six of the 15 injured have been released following treatment while eight adults and one child remain in hospital.

Sweden's state prosecutor Hans Ihrman on Saturday said the unidentified suspect should face a pre-trial custody hearing before midday on Tuesday or be released.

The most recent such attack in Stockholm was on December 11, 2010, when an Iraqi-born Swede, Taimour Abdulwahab al-Abdaly, detonated two devices, including one that killed him, in central Stockholm.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq