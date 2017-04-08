Swedish police say they have arrested the man suspected of deliberately driving a truck into pedestrians in central Stockholm killing four people on Friday.

When asked whether the man arrested drove the truck, police spokesman Lars Bystrom said, "Yes, it is correct, it is likely him."

Bystrom declined to comment on Swedish media reports that the arrested man was a 39-year-old from Uzbekistan.

Flags are being flown at half-mast in the Swedish capital following the terror attack.

Swedish state television reported on Saturday that police had also found a bag of explosives in the truck.

TRT World spoke to journalist David Landes in Stockholm to get the latest information.