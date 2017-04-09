WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blast outside military base in Somalia kills 15
The blast targeted a minibus outside a military base in Mogadishu.
Blast outside military base in Somalia kills 15
Al Shabab militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 9, 2017

A car bomb exploded outside a military base in the Somali capital on Sunday killing at least 15 people, a military official said.

The death toll could rise as a minibus carrying passengers was destroyed in the blast.

"At least 15 people, mostly civilians, died in the blast," Major Hussein Nur, a military official, said.

"We do not know the exact figure of casualties. All the people on board the ruined minibus perished. Soldiers and other private security guards also died," he said.

TRT World spoke with Mogadishu-based journalist Hussein Mohammed for the latest.

Recommended

Al Shabab claims responsibility

Al Shabab, which is carrying out increasingly deadly bombings despite losing most of its territory to African Union peacekeepers supporting the Somali government, claimed responsibility for the attack.

A witness at the scene of the explosion saw a wrecked mini-bus, human flesh, and damage to the tarmac road.

"The suicide car bomb was targeting senior military officials but by good luck their car was not hit. Their car turned a minute before the blast," a military official said.

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed replaced his security chiefs last week and called on Al Shabab fighters to surrender within 60 days in return for education and jobs.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq