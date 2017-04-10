​US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday said that the US will stand up against anyone who commits crimes against humanity, referring to last week's chemical attack in Syria.

"We rededicate ourselves to holding to account any and all who commit crimes against the innocents anywhere in the world," Tillerson told reporters ahead of a G7 leaders meeting in Italy.

Tillerson is set to make his first diplomatic visit to Moscow later this week. He said the attack would not have been possible if the Russians did not fail to ensure the destruction of the Syrian regime's stockpile of chemical weapons.

However, the secretary of state said he accepted there was no evidence that Moscow itself had been involved in the attack in opposition-held Idlib that killed at least 80 people, including many children.

McMaster says he wants Assad out

US President Donald Trump's national security adviser has left open the possibility of more military action against Syria after the US on Friday fired 59 cruise missiles at the Shayrat air base in retaliation for the chemical attack.