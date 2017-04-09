Sweden will mark a minute of silence on Monday to honor the victims of a truck attack in Stockholm that killed four and wounded over a dozen last week. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, the royal family and other senior officials will lead the observance.

Thousands gathered in the spring sunshine on Sunday in Stockholm near the site of Friday's attack to show support for those killed or injured when a hijacked beer delivery truck hurtled down a busy shopping street before crashing into a store and catching fire. The Uzbek suspect was arrested several hours later.

Police said the suspect had expressed sympathy for Daesh and was wanted for failing to comply with a deportation order. Police declined to give his name, as did the suspect's court-appointed lawyer. Police have arrested a second suspect on a lower degree of suspicion.

"The suspect had expressed sympathy for extremist organisations, among them IS [Daesh]," Jonas Hysing, chief of national police operations said.

The suspect, aged 39, from the Central Asian republic of Uzbekistan, applied for permanent residence in Sweden in 2014. However, his bid was rejected and he was wanted for disregarding a deportation order, Hysing said.

Security Police spokesperson Simon Bynert said the suspect had been involved in an asylum process in Sweden, but that the security police had not been part of it.

Police had been looking for him since Sweden's Migration Agency in December gave him four weeks to leave, but security services had not viewed him as a militant threat.