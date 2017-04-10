China and South Korea agreed on Monday to slap tougher sanctions on North Korea if it carries out nuclear or long-range missile tests, Seoul said Monday after the US signalled it may act to shut down Pyongyang's weapons program.

However, South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Kim Hong-kyun said there was no mention of any military option in his talks with China's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs, Wu Dawei. The two also did not discuss any possible strike against the North by the Trump administration, Kim said.

"We agreed that there should be strong additional measures based on UN Security Council resolutions if the North pushes ahead with a nuclear test or an ICBM launch despite warnings from the international community," Kim told reporters.

The North may stage a "strategic provocation" to mark key political dates this month, Kim said. The Chinese envoy's visit would serve as a "strong warning" against Pyongyang, he added.

Intercepting missiles

The visit will also address deploying the controversial US-built Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) to South Korea, the anti-missile system that is aimed at countering North Korea's missile threat.

China has opposed the deployment, arguing that it would destabilise the regional security balance and that its radar's reach would be intruding into Chinese territory.