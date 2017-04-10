US President Donald Trump is open to authorising additional strikes on Syria if the regime uses chemical weapons again or deploys barrel bombs in the country, the White House said on Monday.

"The sight of people being gassed and blown away by barrel bombs ensures that if we see this kind of action again, we hold open the possibility of future action," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

If you gas a baby, if you put a barrel bomb in to innocent people ... you will see a response from this president.

Trump last week ordered missile strikes against an air field in Syria that US intelligence believes was used to carry out an attack with the chemical agent sarin.

The White House also doubled down on its rhetoric on the need for the Syrian regime leader to step down.

"You can't imagine a stable and peaceful Syria with Assad in charge," said Spicer.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports.

Twenty percent of regime jets destroyed