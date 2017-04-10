Dozens of protesters have clashed with police near a G7 meeting in Lucca, Italy, where the foreign ministers from seven of the world's major industrialised nations met on Monday.

Delegates from of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States came together for the two-day meeting in the historic northern Tuscan city to put pressure on Russia to break its ties with Syria's Bashar al Assad, among other objectives.

The meeting comes a week after a deadly chemical attack in northwestern Syria, allegedly carried out by the Assad regime, which prompted a US military strike on a Syrian air base believed to have been used in the chemical attack.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is attending the first meeting of G7 foreign ministers since President Donald Trump took office, is due to travel to Moscow after the meeting, where he hopes to deliver a unified message from the G7 members condemning Russia's support for Assad.

Representing the United Kingdom, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the G7 states "will be discussing the possibility of further sanctions" on Russian military figures over Moscow's pro-Assad policy.