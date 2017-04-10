1. Competing campaigns have hit the streets ahead of an April 16 referendum in which Turkish voters will decide on a package of constitutional changes.

2. Graffiti, stickers, and posters are popping up all over the nation, including on Istiklal Caddesi — the vibrant thoroughfare that plays host to Istanbul's nightlife near Taksim Square.

3. The country's political parties back opposing sides of the referendum — the ruling AK Party and their coalition partner, the MHP, are hoping for a ‘Yes' vote, while the opposition parties, CHP and HDP, are pushing for a ‘No'.

4. Opinion polls also show that public opinion is mixed — and as April 16th draws closer, neither side has come out with a clear lead.

5. At stake is a decision to transform the country from a semi-parliamentary system to a presidential system.

6. The proposed constitutional changes will transfer the powers of the head of state from the prime minister to the president.

7. It's led to heated debate within the country, with many defending their positions as to what the future may hold — debating on the streets, on social media and through their sloganeering—some of it impromptu.

8. Campaign banners, billboards, and flags adorn the city in President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's home neighbourhood of Kasımpaşa.