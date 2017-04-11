The United States is investigating whether Russia was complicit in a chemical weapons attack by the Syrian regime on civilians, but has not yet made a determination, a senior US administration official said on Tuesday.

"How is it possible that their forces were co-located with the Syrian (regime) forces that planned, prepared and carried out this chemical weapons attack at the same installation and did not have foreknowledge?" said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We do think it is a question worth asking the Russians."

We've seen these militaries operate very closely, even down to an operational level. There is not a consensus on our side about the extent or how to interpret the information we have and continue to get — Unnamed US official

The US launched 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian airfield last Thursday to retaliate against the chemical weapons attack, which killed 100 people, many of them children.

Turkey and the US say the deaths were most likely caused by sarin nerve gas dropped by Syrian regime jets – a charge Syria and Russia deny.