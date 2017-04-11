Foreign ministers at the G7 summit failed to agree on whether fresh sanctions should be imposed on Syrian leader Bashar al Assad or his ally Russia, Italy's foreign minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday.

"At the moment there is no consensus on new sanctions as an effective instrument," Alfano said at the close of a two-day meeting in Italy. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had said ahead of the G7 meeting that he wanted to discuss imposing fresh sanctions over last week's chemical weapons attack in a rebel-held area by Assad's air force.

The G7 ministers also agreed that there can be no peace solution for war-torn Syria with Assad in power, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters.

Cost of sanctions on Russia

Italian officials estimate that sanctions imposed on Russia after its 2014 annexation of Crimea cost Italy some four billion euros in lost business. Rome has pushed back on previous attempts to impose fresh penalties on Moscow.

Alfano said the G7 did not want to put Russia in a corner, but rather sought a constructive relationship with Moscow.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault suggested the question was given little attention by Johnson's counterparts from the United States, Germany, Canada, Italy, France and Japan. "The question wasn't mentioned by anyone, except Boris Johnson, but we didn't talk about it any further," Ayrault said.

However, speaking later to British television, Johnson said there had been an agreement on support for further sanctions if evidence can be gathered against those involved in last week's poison gas attack on a rebel Syrian town that killed 87 people.