Anti-government protests in Venezuela enter second week
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is blaming the US for the political crisis gripping his country.
People are still taking to the streets against the government in Venezuelan capital of Caracas on 11 March 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 11, 2017

Violent protests against the government entered its fifth day in Venezuela as the country is facing a deep humanitarian crisis sparked by an economic meltdown.

Police deployed in the country's capital of Caracas have been trying to disperse the thousands of protesters, using water cannon and tear gas.

Protesters are complaining about the risen corruption rates and the shortages of medicines and food. But the country's socialist President Nicolas Maduro blames the US for being behind of the ongoing protests which are destabilising Venezuela.

The political situation in the country got worse after the Supreme Court tried to seize power of the opposition-controlled congress.

TRT World's Sarah Jones has the story.

