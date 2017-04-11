Halkbank Deputy General Manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla was arrested last month in New York on charges of conspiring to evade trade sanctions on Iran, however, the bank has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

Atilla is accused of using his position in the bank to help Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, who is also being held by US authorities, of conducting hundreds of millions of dollars of illegal transactions through US banks on behalf of Iran's government and other entities in that country. US prosecutors say such actions contravene sanctions against Iran.

Halkbank denies any wrongdoing

Halkbank said the bank has not intermediated any transaction in which a prohibited person or services were involved.

The state lender said in a statement on March 30 that its foreign trade transactions – including those with Iran – were "open," "transparent" and "observable."

Denying any wrongdoing, the bank said news "discrediting" its operations and misleading the public had been circulating since the arrest of its senior executives.