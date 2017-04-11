TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Explosion in Turkey's Diyarbakir kills one, injures several
The cause of the blast at a police vehicle maintenance depot in the southeastern city is unknown. But authorities said it appeared to be an accident.
Explosion in Turkey's Diyarbakir kills one, injures several
By Staff Reporter
April 11, 2017

An explosion in a police compound in Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir killed one person and injured several others on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the explosion appeared to have been an accident.

"The blast was in a part of the building for riot police, where maintenance is carried out on vehicles," local media quoted him as saying.

An armoured vehicle was undergoing repair at the time of the explosion.

Recommended

The building partially collapsed after the blast, damaging other structures and vehicles in the area.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

Police warned residents in the vicinity not to smoke and not to open gas bottles because of the risk of a possible gas leak.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture