WORLD
2 MIN READ
South African opposition marks Zuma's birthday with protest
South African President Jacob Zuma branded protesters "racist" in reference to placards at demonstrations against him that allegedly depicted blacks in a derogatory way.
South African opposition marks Zuma's birthday with protest
Protesters hold placards as they gather in South Africa's capital to protest against President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria, South Africa, April 12 ,2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2017

Thousands of people marked the 75th birthday of President Jacob Zuma with a protest in the country's administrative capital Pretoria on Wednesday.

Protesters called for the resignation of Zuma because of scandals and his dismissal of a widely respected finance minister.

"Take a permanent holiday!" said one protest sign mockingly wishing a happy birthday to Zuma.

Wednesday's march outside the Union Buildings was organised by the country's opposition parties following earlier nationwide protests against Zuma last week.

Recommended

Zuma said on Monday that many white demonstrators calling for his resignation are racist, referring to placards at demonstrations against him that allegedly depicted blacks in a derogatory way.

Zuma's dismissal of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister intensified concerns about graft and the struggling economy in South Africa. Some top ruling party leaders openly criticised the decision.

TRT World's Lynsey Chutel reports from Pretoria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed