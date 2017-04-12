Nigeria's state security agency said on Wednesday it had thwarted plans by Boko Haram militants linked to Daesh to attack the British and United States embassies in the capital Abuja, reports said.

The Department of State Services (DSS) said a 20-year-old suspected Boko Haram member, arrested on March 22 in northeastern Yobe state, had confessed details of the plot.

Authorities arrested five more suspected militants in Benue state, in the country's middle belt, and in Abuja between March 25 and 26, the security agency said.

"The group had perfected plans to attack the UK and American embassies and other western interests in Abuja," the DSS said.

The agency described the suspects as "ISIS [Daesh]-linked Boko Haram members" but gave no further details of how the militants planned to attack the embassies.

A US Embassy spokesperson declined to comment on the arrests. He said the US mission "appreciates the work of DSS and Nigerian security forces in fighting terrorism and keeping citizens and residents safe."