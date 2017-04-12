Residents of a rural community in Hidalgo state, north of Mexico City report a myriad of diseases ranging from birth defects to conjunctivitis, which they attribute to water pollution caused by sewage from Mexico City being pumped directly into their water reservoir.

"We have observed a lot of damage in the local population caused by this sewage, not only defects but also very serious allergies," said local ecologist Manuel Ceron.

As many as a quarter of the children born into the 21 lakeside communities of 800 people have birth defects.