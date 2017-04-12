The Syrian regime and rebels have exchanged 30 prisoners and nine bodies, part of a population-swap agreement to evacuate four besieged areas in different parts of the country, a Syrian official and an opposition-monitoring group said on Wednesday.

The exchange was part of a deal between Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad and the rebels brokered by Qatar and Iran. Critics say the agreement that will swap over 10,000 residents within Syria was forced displacement. Both sides also agreed to swap prisoners.

These transfers are taking place in Syria as the US and Russia huddle on how to dial down the war. Last week's chemical attacks on civilians were blamed on the Syrian regime, a Russia ally.

If things go as planned, this will be the first successful population swap at this scale. Critics have called it a sectarian cleansing of sorts as the relocations match the sectarian identity of the population being moved.

Hakim Baghdadi, a member of the relief committee for two rebel-held villages in Idlib province in Syria, said on Wednesday the overnight release was overseen by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent. The Red Crescent had no immediate comment.