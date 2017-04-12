Human rights groups are concerned that Egypt's three-month long state of emergency may be used to oppress opposition groups inside the country.

On Tuesday, Egypt's parliament unanimously approved the move, which President Abdel Fattah el Sisi declared on Sunday, following twin suicide attacks on two Coptic churches that left at least 45 dead.

Human rights activists say emergency law grants the executive branch sweeping powers, allowing it to close companies, shutter media outlets, halt demonstrations and monitor personal communications without judicial approval.