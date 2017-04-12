As the investigation into the attack on the Borussia Dortmund football team attack continues, fans opened their doors to stranded supporters of the Monaco team after Tuesday night's Champions League game was called off.

Three explosions targeted the Dortmund bus as it left the team hotel on the way to Signal Iduna Park stadium, the largest in Germany. Dortmund player Marc Bartra was injured and underwent surgery for a broken bone in his hand.

One suspect has been detained. The spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutors, who handle probes into suspected terrorism, said investigators had found three letters near the scene of the attack, all suggesting a possible Daesh-linked motive.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood has this report.

Spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said the letters referred to the use of Tornado reconnaissance planes in Syria, which Germany has deployed as part of the military campaign against Daesh. It also called for the closure of the US military base at Ramstein in western Germany.

Koehler also noted an online claim of responsibility by an anti-fascist group but said there was serious doubt about its validity.