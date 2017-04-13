WORLD
2 MIN READ
US-Russia relations hit another low after Syria attacks
Washington says relations between the two countries "may be at an all-time low" as Moscow continues to support the Syrian regime leader.
US-Russia relations hit another low after Syria attacks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrive for a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2017

The presidents of the United States and Russia on Wednesday both presented souring views of the relationship between their two countries.

In Washington, President Donald Trump said the United States' relationship with Moscow "may be at an all-time low."

Trump's comments came after he made his biggest foreign policy decision of his new presidency last week, firing missiles at Syria to punish Moscow's ally for its use of poison gas.

Russia condemned the US action.

Hours earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin was equally pessimistic, saying in an interview broadcast on Russian television, "The level of trust on a working level, especially on the military level, has not improved but has rather deteriorated."

The salvos of rhetorical came as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson received an unusually hostile reception in Moscow.

Recommended

Tillerson met Putin in the Kremlin after talking to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, for about three hours.

Lavrov doubled down on Russia's support for Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, repeating denials that the regime was to blame for the gas attack last week.

Tillerson reiterated the US position that Assad must eventually relinquish power in Syria.

"We discussed our view that Russia as their closest ally in the conflict perhaps has the best means of helping Assad recognise this reality," he said.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed