The presidents of the United States and Russia on Wednesday both presented souring views of the relationship between their two countries.

In Washington, President Donald Trump said the United States' relationship with Moscow "may be at an all-time low."

Trump's comments came after he made his biggest foreign policy decision of his new presidency last week, firing missiles at Syria to punish Moscow's ally for its use of poison gas.

Russia condemned the US action.

Hours earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin was equally pessimistic, saying in an interview broadcast on Russian television, "The level of trust on a working level, especially on the military level, has not improved but has rather deteriorated."

The salvos of rhetorical came as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson received an unusually hostile reception in Moscow.