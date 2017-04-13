Samples taken from the chemical weapons attack in Syria last week tested positive for the nerve agent sarin, the British delegation at the world's chemical weapons watchdog said on Thursday.

"UK scientists have analysed samples taken from Khan Shaykhun. These have tested positive for the nerve agent sarin, or a sarin-like substance," the delegation said during a special session at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague.

The UK result confirmed earlier testing by Turkish authorities that concluded that sarin had been used for the first time on a large scale in Syria's civil war since 2013.

The OPCW in The Hague has sent global chemical weapons investigators to Turkey as part of a fact-finding mission to gather biometric samples and interview survivors, sources told Reuters.

The mission will determine whether chemical weapons were used, but is not mandated to assign blame. Its findings, expected in 3 to 4 weeks, will be passed to a joint United Nations-OPCW investigation tasked with identifying individuals or institutions responsible for using chemical weapons.