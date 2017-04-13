POLITICS
Antetokounmpo's story of becoming an NBA star
At the age of 22, Giannis Antetokounmpo has already left his mark on the NBA. The former street vendor, the son of immigrants from Nigeria, has played in his first All Star Game and is considered to be among the league's elite players.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards on December 23, 2016, in Milwaukee. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2017

Sometimes all you need is luck, and things just go the right way. Like in this case of a young immigrant from Nigeria, who went from working as a street vendor and playing next to an outdoor basketball court in Athens, to being a star of the US National Basketball Association (NBA).

But history could have been written in another way – if it hadn't been for Spiros Veliniatis, a basketball scout in Athens who just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Paul Scott has the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
