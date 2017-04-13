Sometimes all you need is luck, and things just go the right way. Like in this case of a young immigrant from Nigeria, who went from working as a street vendor and playing next to an outdoor basketball court in Athens, to being a star of the US National Basketball Association (NBA).

But history could have been written in another way – if it hadn't been for Spiros Veliniatis, a basketball scout in Athens who just happened to be in the right place at the right time.